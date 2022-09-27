Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WPP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in WPP by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 114,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.9052 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $904.29.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

