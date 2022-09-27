Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 7,548 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

