Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

