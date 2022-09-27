Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

