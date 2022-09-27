Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises about 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 41,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

STX stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.