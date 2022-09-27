Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.12. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 39,007 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $5,019,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $3,519,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.