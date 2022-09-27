Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,376 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth $64,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.54. 4,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $384,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,802 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,349.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $384,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,349.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $2,392,305. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

