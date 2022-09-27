Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.52. 109,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46.

