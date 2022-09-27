Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. 1,282,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,919,128. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

