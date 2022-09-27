Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $654,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Quanta Services by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.42. 14,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,032. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

