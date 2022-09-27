Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,262 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.24% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UWM. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UWM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. 28,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

