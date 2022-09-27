Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €70.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

ETR:HYQ opened at €81.40 ($83.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €198.88 and a 200-day moving average of €247.35. The company has a market cap of $513.10 million and a PE ratio of 25.40. Hypoport has a one year low of €78.70 ($80.31) and a one year high of €600.50 ($612.76).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

