Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.33

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 3227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

