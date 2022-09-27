Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Up 7.4%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 11,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 656,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $699.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.