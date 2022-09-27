Head-To-Head Comparison: MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) and The Competition

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MyMD Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92% MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,615.40% -75.15% -34.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million -$29.89 million -6.19 MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors $411.38 million $32.43 million -65.76

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals. MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors 203 547 1146 18 2.51

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 78.79%. Given MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MyMD Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals competitors beat MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.