Head to Head Contrast: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) & Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $4.36 million 9.82 -$128.33 million ($2.98) -0.34 Dyadic International $2.40 million 19.54 -$13.07 million ($0.42) -3.93

Profitability

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -1,547.22% -73.09% -56.71% Dyadic International -506.23% -66.67% -57.88%

Volatility and Risk

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aligos Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 5 0 0 2.00 Dyadic International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 600.00%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Aligos Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company also develops ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to prevent HBsAg translation and secretion; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 1a/1b for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis(NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. It has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and collaboration with Syngene International Limited. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

