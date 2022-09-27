Head-To-Head Review: Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) vs. Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 23.12% 23.74% 14.06% Jiayin Group 28.66% 497.84% 53.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Yiren Digital and Jiayin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $702.68 million 0.13 $162.10 million $1.89 0.59 Jiayin Group $279.40 million 0.43 $74.08 million $1.87 1.18

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Yiren Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yiren Digital and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Yiren Digital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans. It also distributes short-term cash management, mutual fund investment, insurance, and securities and stock products. In addition, the company provides online investor education services, which include a range of asset allocation and investment topics, and various types of training programs on wealth planning, market insights, and investment strategies; consultancy; information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it is involved in the provision of services for financing lease and insurance brokerage businesses. The company offers its products through www.yxpuhui.com, and a wealth management website and mobile application. As of December 31, 2021, it offered approximately 6,500 mutual fund products and 500 insurance products. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

