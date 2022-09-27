Head to Head Survey: CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) vs. Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVB Financial and Peoples Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $468.02 million 7.85 $212.52 million $1.45 18.12 Peoples Financial $26.76 million 2.77 $8.58 million $1.14 13.90

Profitability

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CVB Financial and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 40.88% 9.85% 1.22% Peoples Financial 19.72% 6.87% 0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CVB Financial and Peoples Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CVB Financial pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Peoples Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena, as well as two loan production offices in California's Central Valley and the Sacramento area. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 28 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

