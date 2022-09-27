HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 623.5% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 482,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HDELY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($44.39) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €56.00 ($57.14) to €47.00 ($47.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.92.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

