Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,552. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

