Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 19,779 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EW. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 69,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.