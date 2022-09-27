Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 9,959 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up approximately 1.5% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned about 0.10% of Xylem worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 47,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J boosted its position in Xylem by 3.9% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 49,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 110,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in Xylem by 1.7% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.57. 15,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

