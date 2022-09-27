Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.48. 221,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

