Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $31.69 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 3.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 42,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.67. 84,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average is $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

