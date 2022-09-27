Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

CP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 134,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,719. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

