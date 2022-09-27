Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,919,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

