Hemenway Trust Co LLC Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. City State Bank purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.82.

Insider Activity at AON

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.12. 17,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,262. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.71 and a 200 day moving average of $288.73.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Stories

