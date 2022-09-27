Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Hemisphere Media Group Price Performance
HMTV stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hemisphere Media Group
Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV)
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.