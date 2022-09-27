Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Price Performance

HMTV stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 977.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

