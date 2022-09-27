Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) fell 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 96,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 105,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.96 price target on shares of Hemostemix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Hemostemix alerts:

Hemostemix Trading Down 16.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.