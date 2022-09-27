Henry Boot PLC (BOOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.66 on October 14th

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henry Boot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at GBX 266.20 ($3.22) on Tuesday. Henry Boot has a 1 year low of GBX 262 ($3.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 304.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £355.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.43.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

