Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VTV traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.05. The stock had a trading volume of 163,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,465. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.39 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

