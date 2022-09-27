Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $10.53 Million in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 195,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,531,000. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

IDEV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. 19,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,944. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.