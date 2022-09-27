Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $567,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,931. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $81.26.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.