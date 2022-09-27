Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.49. 63,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

