Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWD traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $136.86. 144,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average is $154.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

