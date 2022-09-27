Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 919,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,544,108. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.