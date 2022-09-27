Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.7% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,754,617. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $246.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
