High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.24. 38,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. High Arctic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.00.
High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.