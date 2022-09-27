High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.24. 38,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. High Arctic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.00.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

