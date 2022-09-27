HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from HomeCo Daily Needs REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

In other news, insider Simon Shakesheff acquired 42,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$53,634.15 ($37,506.40).

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

