Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $770.00

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 770 ($9.30) and last traded at GBX 800 ($9.67), with a volume of 14639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($9.91).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 873.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 900.98. The company has a market capitalization of £277.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,012.35.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Honeycomb Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

About Honeycomb Investment Trust

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

