Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 57,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.23.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

