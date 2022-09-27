Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of HON stock opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

