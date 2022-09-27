Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.20. 79,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

