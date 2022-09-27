Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.