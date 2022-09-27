HT Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

HT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,582,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 258,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

