Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,057,421 shares.The stock last traded at $3.85 and had previously closed at $3.81.

HBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 775,740 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.8% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 123,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

