HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 6.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 5,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 881,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

HUYA Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 142.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HUYA by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 67.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

