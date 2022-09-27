Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the August 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ilika Price Performance

Shares of ILIKF remained flat at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 242,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,791. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ilika from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

Further Reading

