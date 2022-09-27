iMe Lab Hits Market Capitalization of $5.69 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $179,875.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab launched on June 6th, 2021. iMe Lab’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iMe Lab is imem.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab proposes itself as an alternative client with a crypto wallet developed on the Telegram open source and working on Telegram API.”

