Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.66

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 78308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec downgraded Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

Impala Platinum Increases Dividend

About Impala Platinum

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Impala Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 6.45%.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

